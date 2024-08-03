British pounds sterling to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert GBP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
4,792.34 pen

£1.000 GBP = S/.4.792 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GBP to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.86344.8686
Low4.76564.6248
Average4.83414.7926
Change-1.10%2.64%
View full history

1 GBP to PEN stats

The performance of GBP to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8634 and a 30 day low of 4.7656. This means the 30 day average was 4.8341. The change for GBP to PEN was -1.10.

The performance of GBP to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8686 and a 90 day low of 4.6248. This means the 90 day average was 4.7926. The change for GBP to PEN was 2.64.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GBP4.79234 PEN
5 GBP23.96170 PEN
10 GBP47.92340 PEN
20 GBP95.84680 PEN
50 GBP239.61700 PEN
100 GBP479.23400 PEN
250 GBP1,198.08500 PEN
500 GBP2,396.17000 PEN
1000 GBP4,792.34000 PEN
2000 GBP9,584.68000 PEN
5000 GBP23,961.70000 PEN
10000 GBP47,923.40000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / British Pound Sterling
1 PEN0.20867 GBP
5 PEN1.04334 GBP
10 PEN2.08667 GBP
20 PEN4.17334 GBP
50 PEN10.43335 GBP
100 PEN20.86670 GBP
250 PEN52.16675 GBP
500 PEN104.33350 GBP
1000 PEN208.66700 GBP
2000 PEN417.33400 GBP
5000 PEN1,043.33500 GBP
10000 PEN2,086.67000 GBP