British pound sterling to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 4.792 today, reflecting a 0.458% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.494% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 4.824 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 4.749 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.560% decrease in value.