Turkish liras to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert TRY to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
112.67 pen

TL1.000 TRY = S/.0.1127 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11630.1178
Low0.11220.1122
Average0.11370.1152
Change-3.11%-2.47%
View full history

1 TRY to PEN stats

The performance of TRY to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1163 and a 30 day low of 0.1122. This means the 30 day average was 0.1137. The change for TRY to PEN was -3.11.

The performance of TRY to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1178 and a 90 day low of 0.1122. This means the 90 day average was 0.1152. The change for TRY to PEN was -2.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7231.3883.67348.675
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3461.5154.00753.107
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0611.7754.69762.243
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TRY0.11267 PEN
5 TRY0.56333 PEN
10 TRY1.12665 PEN
20 TRY2.25330 PEN
50 TRY5.63325 PEN
100 TRY11.26650 PEN
250 TRY28.16625 PEN
500 TRY56.33250 PEN
1000 TRY112.66500 PEN
2000 TRY225.33000 PEN
5000 TRY563.32500 PEN
10000 TRY1,126.65000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Turkish Lira
1 PEN8.87590 TRY
5 PEN44.37950 TRY
10 PEN88.75900 TRY
20 PEN177.51800 TRY
50 PEN443.79500 TRY
100 PEN887.59000 TRY
250 PEN2,218.97500 TRY
500 PEN4,437.95000 TRY
1000 PEN8,875.90000 TRY
2000 PEN17,751.80000 TRY
5000 PEN44,379.50000 TRY
10000 PEN88,759.00000 TRY