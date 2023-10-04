2000 Turkish liras to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert TRY to PEN at the real exchange rate

2,000 try
276.14 pen

1.00000 TRY = 0.13807 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.050687.46771.444311.659980.9634518.9034
1GBP1.155411.21385101.0591.668741.917921.1131721.8408
1USD0.951850.823825183.2551.374751.580030.9170517.993
1INR0.01143280.00989520.012011310.01651250.01897820.0110150.216119

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TRY0.13807 PEN
5 TRY0.69034 PEN
10 TRY1.38069 PEN
20 TRY2.76138 PEN
50 TRY6.90345 PEN
100 TRY13.80690 PEN
250 TRY34.51725 PEN
500 TRY69.03450 PEN
1000 TRY138.06900 PEN
2000 TRY276.13800 PEN
5000 TRY690.34500 PEN
10000 TRY1380.69000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Turkish Lira
1 PEN7.24278 TRY
5 PEN36.21390 TRY
10 PEN72.42780 TRY
20 PEN144.85560 TRY
50 PEN362.13900 TRY
100 PEN724.27800 TRY
250 PEN1810.69500 TRY
500 PEN3621.39000 TRY
1000 PEN7242.78000 TRY
2000 PEN14485.56000 TRY
5000 PEN36213.90000 TRY
10000 PEN72427.80000 TRY