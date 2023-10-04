100 Turkish liras to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert TRY to PEN at the real exchange rate

100 try
13.81 pen

1.00000 TRY = 0.13806 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TRY to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050687.46771.444471.660110.963618.903
1GBP1.1553311.2138101.0551.668851.917991.1132821.8394
1USD0.951850.823859183.2551.37491.580150.917217.9926
1INR0.01143280.009895610.012011310.01651430.01897970.01101680.216114

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TRY0.13806 PEN
5 TRY0.69031 PEN
10 TRY1.38062 PEN
20 TRY2.76124 PEN
50 TRY6.90310 PEN
100 TRY13.80620 PEN
250 TRY34.51550 PEN
500 TRY69.03100 PEN
1000 TRY138.06200 PEN
2000 TRY276.12400 PEN
5000 TRY690.31000 PEN
10000 TRY1380.62000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Turkish Lira
1 PEN7.24312 TRY
5 PEN36.21560 TRY
10 PEN72.43120 TRY
20 PEN144.86240 TRY
50 PEN362.15600 TRY
100 PEN724.31200 TRY
250 PEN1810.78000 TRY
500 PEN3621.56000 TRY
1000 PEN7243.12000 TRY
2000 PEN14486.24000 TRY
5000 PEN36215.60000 TRY
10000 PEN72431.20000 TRY