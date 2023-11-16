British pounds sterling to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert GBP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
4771.62 pen

1.00000 GBP = 4.77162 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9189583.23651.54131150.331.374250.88691.66653
1 EUR1.0882190.5781.67725163.591.495460.965151.81352
1 INR0.0120140.011040210.01851721.806060.01651020.01065520.0200216
1 AUD0.64880.59621454.0038197.53410.8916130.5754211.08124

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GBP4.77162 PEN
5 GBP23.85810 PEN
10 GBP47.71620 PEN
20 GBP95.43240 PEN
50 GBP238.58100 PEN
100 GBP477.16200 PEN
250 GBP1192.90500 PEN
500 GBP2385.81000 PEN
1000 GBP4771.62000 PEN
2000 GBP9543.24000 PEN
5000 GBP23858.10000 PEN
10000 GBP47716.20000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / British Pound Sterling
1 PEN0.20957 GBP
5 PEN1.04786 GBP
10 PEN2.09572 GBP
20 PEN4.19144 GBP
50 PEN10.47860 GBP
100 PEN20.95720 GBP
250 PEN52.39300 GBP
500 PEN104.78600 GBP
1000 PEN209.57200 GBP
2000 PEN419.14400 GBP
5000 PEN1047.86000 GBP
10000 PEN2095.72000 GBP