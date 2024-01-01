Polish zloty to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert PLN to PEN at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = S/.0.9335 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
PLN to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PEN
1 PLN to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.99070.9907
Low0.93350.9335
Average0.95630.9633
Change-5.77%-1.80%
1 PLN to PEN stats

The performance of PLN to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9907 and a 30 day low of 0.9335. This means the 30 day average was 0.9563. The change for PLN to PEN was -5.77.

The performance of PLN to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9907 and a 90 day low of 0.9335. This means the 90 day average was 0.9633. The change for PLN to PEN was -1.80.

How to convert Polish zloty to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 PLN0.93354 PEN
5 PLN4.66772 PEN
10 PLN9.33545 PEN
20 PLN18.67090 PEN
50 PLN46.67725 PEN
100 PLN93.35450 PEN
250 PLN233.38625 PEN
500 PLN466.77250 PEN
1000 PLN933.54500 PEN
2000 PLN1867.09000 PEN
5000 PLN4667.72500 PEN
10000 PLN9335.45000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Polish Zloty
1 PEN1.07119 PLN
5 PEN5.35595 PLN
10 PEN10.71190 PLN
20 PEN21.42380 PLN
50 PEN53.55950 PLN
100 PEN107.11900 PLN
250 PEN267.79750 PLN
500 PEN535.59500 PLN
1000 PEN1071.19000 PLN
2000 PEN2142.38000 PLN
5000 PEN5355.95000 PLN
10000 PEN10711.90000 PLN