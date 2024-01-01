10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Polish zloty

Convert PEN to PLN at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = zł1.070 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:56
PEN to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PLN
1 PEN to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.07011.0701
Low1.00941.0094
Average1.04581.0384
Change6.01%1.72%
1 PEN to PLN stats

The performance of PEN to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0701 and a 30 day low of 1.0094. This means the 30 day average was 1.0458. The change for PEN to PLN was 6.01.

The performance of PEN to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0701 and a 90 day low of 1.0094. This means the 90 day average was 1.0384. The change for PEN to PLN was 1.72.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Polish Zloty
1 PEN1.07017 PLN
5 PEN5.35085 PLN
10 PEN10.70170 PLN
20 PEN21.40340 PLN
50 PEN53.50850 PLN
100 PEN107.01700 PLN
250 PEN267.54250 PLN
500 PEN535.08500 PLN
1000 PEN1,070.17000 PLN
2000 PEN2,140.34000 PLN
5000 PEN5,350.85000 PLN
10000 PEN10,701.70000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 PLN0.93443 PEN
5 PLN4.67214 PEN
10 PLN9.34429 PEN
20 PLN18.68858 PEN
50 PLN46.72145 PEN
100 PLN93.44290 PEN
250 PLN233.60725 PEN
500 PLN467.21450 PEN
1000 PLN934.42900 PEN
2000 PLN1,868.85800 PEN
5000 PLN4,672.14500 PEN
10000 PLN9,344.29000 PEN