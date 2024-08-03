US dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 3.743 today, reflecting a 0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.008% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 3.753 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 3.710 on 31-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.583% decrease in value.