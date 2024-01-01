5,000 Brazilian reais to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BRL to PEN at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
3,592.54 pen

1.000 BRL = 0.7185 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8811.4641.6460.97217.731
1 GBP1.17111.247104.0961.7151.9281.13920.767
1 USD0.940.802183.5081.3751.5460.91416.659
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BRL0.71851 PEN
5 BRL3.59254 PEN
10 BRL7.18508 PEN
20 BRL14.37016 PEN
50 BRL35.92540 PEN
100 BRL71.85080 PEN
250 BRL179.62700 PEN
500 BRL359.25400 PEN
1000 BRL718.50800 PEN
2000 BRL1,437.01600 PEN
5000 BRL3,592.54000 PEN
10000 BRL7,185.08000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Brazilian Real
1 PEN1.39177 BRL
5 PEN6.95885 BRL
10 PEN13.91770 BRL
20 PEN27.83540 BRL
50 PEN69.58850 BRL
100 PEN139.17700 BRL
250 PEN347.94250 BRL
500 PEN695.88500 BRL
1000 PEN1,391.77000 BRL
2000 PEN2,783.54000 BRL
5000 PEN6,958.85000 BRL
10000 PEN13,917.70000 BRL