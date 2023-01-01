5000 Brazilian reais to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BRL to PEN at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
3,793.19 pen

1.00000 BRL = 0.75864 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:29
How to convert Brazilian reais to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BRL0.75864 PEN
5 BRL3.79319 PEN
10 BRL7.58637 PEN
20 BRL15.17274 PEN
50 BRL37.93185 PEN
100 BRL75.86370 PEN
250 BRL189.65925 PEN
500 BRL379.31850 PEN
1000 BRL758.63700 PEN
2000 BRL1517.27400 PEN
5000 BRL3793.18500 PEN
10000 BRL7586.37000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Brazilian Real
1 PEN1.31815 BRL
5 PEN6.59075 BRL
10 PEN13.18150 BRL
20 PEN26.36300 BRL
50 PEN65.90750 BRL
100 PEN131.81500 BRL
250 PEN329.53750 BRL
500 PEN659.07500 BRL
1000 PEN1318.15000 BRL
2000 PEN2636.30000 BRL
5000 PEN6590.75000 BRL
10000 PEN13181.50000 BRL