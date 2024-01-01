5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Brazilian reais

Convert PEN to BRL at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = R$1.516 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
PEN to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BRL
1 PEN to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.51711.5360
Low1.44711.4470
Average1.48271.4831
Change4.75%0.31%
1 PEN to BRL stats

The performance of PEN to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5171 and a 30 day low of 1.4471. This means the 30 day average was 1.4827. The change for PEN to BRL was 4.75.

The performance of PEN to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5360 and a 90 day low of 1.4470. This means the 90 day average was 1.4831. The change for PEN to BRL was 0.31.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Brazilian Real
1 PEN1.51589 BRL
5 PEN7.57945 BRL
10 PEN15.15890 BRL
20 PEN30.31780 BRL
50 PEN75.79450 BRL
100 PEN151.58900 BRL
250 PEN378.97250 BRL
500 PEN757.94500 BRL
1000 PEN1,515.89000 BRL
2000 PEN3,031.78000 BRL
5000 PEN7,579.45000 BRL
10000 PEN15,158.90000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BRL0.65968 PEN
5 BRL3.29839 PEN
10 BRL6.59678 PEN
20 BRL13.19356 PEN
50 BRL32.98390 PEN
100 BRL65.96780 PEN
250 BRL164.91950 PEN
500 BRL329.83900 PEN
1000 BRL659.67800 PEN
2000 BRL1,319.35600 PEN
5000 BRL3,298.39000 PEN
10000 BRL6,596.78000 PEN