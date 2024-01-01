Bulgarian levs to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BGN to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
2,053.29 pen

1.000 BGN = 2.053 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BGN2.05329 PEN
5 BGN10.26645 PEN
10 BGN20.53290 PEN
20 BGN41.06580 PEN
50 BGN102.66450 PEN
100 BGN205.32900 PEN
250 BGN513.32250 PEN
500 BGN1,026.64500 PEN
1000 BGN2,053.29000 PEN
2000 BGN4,106.58000 PEN
5000 BGN10,266.45000 PEN
10000 BGN20,532.90000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bulgarian Lev
1 PEN0.48702 BGN
5 PEN2.43512 BGN
10 PEN4.87024 BGN
20 PEN9.74048 BGN
50 PEN24.35120 BGN
100 PEN48.70240 BGN
250 PEN121.75600 BGN
500 PEN243.51200 BGN
1000 PEN487.02400 BGN
2000 PEN974.04800 BGN
5000 PEN2,435.12000 BGN
10000 PEN4,870.24000 BGN