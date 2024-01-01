Danish kroner to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert DKK to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
538.45 pen

1.000 DKK = 0.5385 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 DKK0.53845 PEN
5 DKK2.69227 PEN
10 DKK5.38453 PEN
20 DKK10.76906 PEN
50 DKK26.92265 PEN
100 DKK53.84530 PEN
250 DKK134.61325 PEN
500 DKK269.22650 PEN
1000 DKK538.45300 PEN
2000 DKK1,076.90600 PEN
5000 DKK2,692.26500 PEN
10000 DKK5,384.53000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Danish Krone
1 PEN1.85717 DKK
5 PEN9.28585 DKK
10 PEN18.57170 DKK
20 PEN37.14340 DKK
50 PEN92.85850 DKK
100 PEN185.71700 DKK
250 PEN464.29250 DKK
500 PEN928.58500 DKK
1000 PEN1,857.17000 DKK
2000 PEN3,714.34000 DKK
5000 PEN9,285.85000 DKK
10000 PEN18,571.70000 DKK