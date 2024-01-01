Indonesian rupiahs to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert IDR to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
235.11 pen

1.000 IDR = 0.0002351 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 IDR0.00024 PEN
5 IDR0.00118 PEN
10 IDR0.00235 PEN
20 IDR0.00470 PEN
50 IDR0.01176 PEN
100 IDR0.02351 PEN
250 IDR0.05878 PEN
500 IDR0.11755 PEN
1000 IDR0.23511 PEN
2000 IDR0.47021 PEN
5000 IDR1.17554 PEN
10000 IDR2.35107 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PEN4,253.39000 IDR
5 PEN21,266.95000 IDR
10 PEN42,533.90000 IDR
20 PEN85,067.80000 IDR
50 PEN212,669.50000 IDR
100 PEN425,339.00000 IDR
250 PEN1,063,347.50000 IDR
500 PEN2,126,695.00000 IDR
1000 PEN4,253,390.00000 IDR
2000 PEN8,506,780.00000 IDR
5000 PEN21,266,950.00000 IDR
10000 PEN42,533,900.00000 IDR