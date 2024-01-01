5,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert IDR to PEN at the real exchange rate

5,000 idr
1.22 pen

Rp1.000 IDR = S/.0.0002439 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 IDR to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change5.56%5.94%
View full history

1 IDR to PEN stats

The performance of IDR to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to PEN was 5.56.

The performance of IDR to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to PEN was 5.94.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9630.9071.3091.491.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.59511.4441.6441.4950.8438.601
1 SGD0.76464.1310.69311.1381.0350.5845.957

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 IDR0.00024 PEN
5 IDR0.00122 PEN
10 IDR0.00244 PEN
20 IDR0.00488 PEN
50 IDR0.01219 PEN
100 IDR0.02439 PEN
250 IDR0.06097 PEN
500 IDR0.12194 PEN
1000 IDR0.24387 PEN
2000 IDR0.48775 PEN
5000 IDR1.21937 PEN
10000 IDR2.43874 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PEN4,100.47000 IDR
5 PEN20,502.35000 IDR
10 PEN41,004.70000 IDR
20 PEN82,009.40000 IDR
50 PEN205,023.50000 IDR
100 PEN410,047.00000 IDR
250 PEN1,025,117.50000 IDR
500 PEN2,050,235.00000 IDR
1000 PEN4,100,470.00000 IDR
2000 PEN8,200,940.00000 IDR
5000 PEN20,502,350.00000 IDR
10000 PEN41,004,700.00000 IDR