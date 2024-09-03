Singapore dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert SGD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
2,898.07 pen

S$1.000 SGD = S/.2.898 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:25
SGD to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PEN
1 SGD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.89832.8983
Low2.81072.7647
Average2.85032.8163
Change2.67%4.20%
1 SGD to PEN stats

The performance of SGD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8983 and a 30 day low of 2.8107. This means the 30 day average was 2.8503. The change for SGD to PEN was 2.67.

The performance of SGD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8983 and a 90 day low of 2.7647. This means the 90 day average was 2.8163. The change for SGD to PEN was 4.20.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SGD2.89807 PEN
5 SGD14.49035 PEN
10 SGD28.98070 PEN
20 SGD57.96140 PEN
50 SGD144.90350 PEN
100 SGD289.80700 PEN
250 SGD724.51750 PEN
500 SGD1,449.03500 PEN
1000 SGD2,898.07000 PEN
2000 SGD5,796.14000 PEN
5000 SGD14,490.35000 PEN
10000 SGD28,980.70000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Singapore Dollar
1 PEN0.34506 SGD
5 PEN1.72529 SGD
10 PEN3.45058 SGD
20 PEN6.90116 SGD
50 PEN17.25290 SGD
100 PEN34.50580 SGD
250 PEN86.26450 SGD
500 PEN172.52900 SGD
1000 PEN345.05800 SGD
2000 PEN690.11600 SGD
5000 PEN1,725.29000 SGD
10000 PEN3,450.58000 SGD