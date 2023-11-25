1 Singapore dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert SGD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 sgd
2.79 pen

1.00000 SGD = 2.78882 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SGD2.78882 PEN
5 SGD13.94410 PEN
10 SGD27.88820 PEN
20 SGD55.77640 PEN
50 SGD139.44100 PEN
100 SGD278.88200 PEN
250 SGD697.20500 PEN
500 SGD1394.41000 PEN
1000 SGD2788.82000 PEN
2000 SGD5577.64000 PEN
5000 SGD13944.10000 PEN
10000 SGD27888.20000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Singapore Dollar
1 PEN0.35857 SGD
5 PEN1.79287 SGD
10 PEN3.58575 SGD
20 PEN7.17150 SGD
50 PEN17.92875 SGD
100 PEN35.85750 SGD
250 PEN89.64375 SGD
500 PEN179.28750 SGD
1000 PEN358.57500 SGD
2000 PEN717.15000 SGD
5000 PEN1792.87500 SGD
10000 PEN3585.75000 SGD