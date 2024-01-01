500 Brazilian reais to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BRL to PEN at the real exchange rate

500 brl
338.77 pen

R$1.000 BRL = S/.0.6775 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago
Mid market rate

1 BRL to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69180.7334
Low0.65100.6510
Average0.66910.6948
Change-2.06%-6.10%
1 BRL to PEN stats

The performance of BRL to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6918 and a 30 day low of 0.6510. This means the 30 day average was 0.6691. The change for BRL to PEN was -2.06.

The performance of BRL to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7334 and a 90 day low of 0.6510. This means the 90 day average was 0.6948. The change for BRL to PEN was -6.10.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BRL0.67755 PEN
5 BRL3.38773 PEN
10 BRL6.77546 PEN
20 BRL13.55092 PEN
50 BRL33.87730 PEN
100 BRL67.75460 PEN
250 BRL169.38650 PEN
500 BRL338.77300 PEN
1000 BRL677.54600 PEN
2000 BRL1,355.09200 PEN
5000 BRL3,387.73000 PEN
10000 BRL6,775.46000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Brazilian Real
1 PEN1.47591 BRL
5 PEN7.37955 BRL
10 PEN14.75910 BRL
20 PEN29.51820 BRL
50 PEN73.79550 BRL
100 PEN147.59100 BRL
250 PEN368.97750 BRL
500 PEN737.95500 BRL
1000 PEN1,475.91000 BRL
2000 PEN2,951.82000 BRL
5000 PEN7,379.55000 BRL
10000 PEN14,759.10000 BRL