Convert CZK to PEN at the real exchange rate

Czech korunas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

10,000 czk
1,645.66 pen

Kč1.000 CZK = S/.0.1646 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,477.744.33589.81634.80.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,374.94.03383.56532.3780.897
1 GBP1.1871.27511,753.625.144106.58341.2971.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CZK0,16457 PEN
5 CZK0,82283 PEN
10 CZK1,64566 PEN
20 CZK3,29132 PEN
50 CZK8,22830 PEN
100 CZK16,45660 PEN
250 CZK41,14150 PEN
500 CZK82,28300 PEN
1000 CZK164,56600 PEN
2000 CZK329,13200 PEN
5000 CZK822,83000 PEN
10000 CZK1.645,66000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PEN6,07659 CZK
5 PEN30,38295 CZK
10 PEN60,76590 CZK
20 PEN121,53180 CZK
50 PEN303,82950 CZK
100 PEN607,65900 CZK
250 PEN1.519,14750 CZK
500 PEN3.038,29500 CZK
1000 PEN6.076,59000 CZK
2000 PEN12.153,18000 CZK
5000 PEN30.382,95000 CZK
10000 PEN60.765,90000 CZK