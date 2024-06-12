Czech koruna to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0,165 today, reflecting a -0.159% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.243% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0,167 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,164 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.638% decrease in value.