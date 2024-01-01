South Korean wons to Turkish liras today

Convert KRW to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
24.35 try

1.000 KRW = 0.02435 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:18
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9151.3481.5180.78283.1091.347.198
1 EUR1.09311.4741.6590.85490.8341.4647.867
1 CAD0.7420.67911.1260.5861.640.9945.339
1 AUD0.6590.6030.88810.51554.760.8834.743

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkish Lira
1 KRW0.02435 TRY
5 KRW0.12177 TRY
10 KRW0.24354 TRY
20 KRW0.48707 TRY
50 KRW1.21768 TRY
100 KRW2.43536 TRY
250 KRW6.08840 TRY
500 KRW12.17680 TRY
1000 KRW24.35360 TRY
2000 KRW48.70720 TRY
5000 KRW121.76800 TRY
10000 KRW243.53600 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South Korean Won
1 TRY41.06170 KRW
5 TRY205.30850 KRW
10 TRY410.61700 KRW
20 TRY821.23400 KRW
50 TRY2,053.08500 KRW
100 TRY4,106.17000 KRW
250 TRY10,265.42500 KRW
500 TRY20,530.85000 KRW
1000 TRY41,061.70000 KRW
2000 TRY82,123.40000 KRW
5000 TRY205,308.50000 KRW
10000 TRY410,617.00000 KRW