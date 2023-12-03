50 Turkish liras to South Korean wons

Convert TRY to KRW at the real exchange rate

50 try
2240 krw

1.00000 TRY = 44.79590 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

How to convert Turkish liras to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South Korean Won
1 TRY44.79590 KRW
5 TRY223.97950 KRW
10 TRY447.95900 KRW
20 TRY895.91800 KRW
50 TRY2239.79500 KRW
100 TRY4479.59000 KRW
250 TRY11198.97500 KRW
500 TRY22397.95000 KRW
1000 TRY44795.90000 KRW
2000 TRY89591.80000 KRW
5000 TRY223979.50000 KRW
10000 TRY447959.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkish Lira
1 KRW0.02232 TRY
5 KRW0.11162 TRY
10 KRW0.22323 TRY
20 KRW0.44647 TRY
50 KRW1.11617 TRY
100 KRW2.23235 TRY
250 KRW5.58087 TRY
500 KRW11.16175 TRY
1000 KRW22.32350 TRY
2000 KRW44.64700 TRY
5000 KRW111.61750 TRY
10000 KRW223.23500 TRY