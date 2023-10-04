50 Turkish liras to South Korean wons

Convert TRY to KRW at the real exchange rate

50 try
2,449 krw

1.00000 TRY = 48.97830 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:25 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

TRY to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.050887.48441.444111.660690.9633518.8734
1GBP1.1551311.21375101.0511.668061.918211.112821.8002
1USD0.951650.823893183.2551.37431.58040.916817.961
1INR0.01143060.009896020.012011310.01650710.01898270.0110120.215735

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South Korean Won
1 TRY48.97830 KRW
5 TRY244.89150 KRW
10 TRY489.78300 KRW
20 TRY979.56600 KRW
50 TRY2448.91500 KRW
100 TRY4897.83000 KRW
250 TRY12244.57500 KRW
500 TRY24489.15000 KRW
1000 TRY48978.30000 KRW
2000 TRY97956.60000 KRW
5000 TRY244891.50000 KRW
10000 TRY489783.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkish Lira
1 KRW0.02042 TRY
5 KRW0.10209 TRY
10 KRW0.20417 TRY
20 KRW0.40834 TRY
50 KRW1.02086 TRY
100 KRW2.04172 TRY
250 KRW5.10430 TRY
500 KRW10.20860 TRY
1000 KRW20.41720 TRY
2000 KRW40.83440 TRY
5000 KRW102.08600 TRY
10000 KRW204.17200 TRY