5 South Korean wons to Turkish liras

Convert KRW to TRY at the real exchange rate

5 krw
0.12 try

1.00000 KRW = 0.02315 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert South Korean wons to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkish Lira
1 KRW0.02315 TRY
5 KRW0.11574 TRY
10 KRW0.23148 TRY
20 KRW0.46295 TRY
50 KRW1.15738 TRY
100 KRW2.31475 TRY
250 KRW5.78688 TRY
500 KRW11.57375 TRY
1000 KRW23.14750 TRY
2000 KRW46.29500 TRY
5000 KRW115.73750 TRY
10000 KRW231.47500 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South Korean Won
1 TRY43.20120 KRW
5 TRY216.00600 KRW
10 TRY432.01200 KRW
20 TRY864.02400 KRW
50 TRY2160.06000 KRW
100 TRY4320.12000 KRW
250 TRY10800.30000 KRW
500 TRY21600.60000 KRW
1000 TRY43201.20000 KRW
2000 TRY86402.40000 KRW
5000 TRY216006.00000 KRW
10000 TRY432012.00000 KRW