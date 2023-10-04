20 Turkish liras to South Korean wons

Convert TRY to KRW at the real exchange rate

20 try
979 krw

1.00000 TRY = 48.96740 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:23 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.050887.48441.444061.660690.963518.8733
1GBP1.1551311.21375101.0511.6681.918211.1129721.8
1USD0.951650.823893183.2551.374251.58040.916917.9609
1INR0.01143060.009896020.012011310.01650650.01898270.01101320.215734

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South Korean Won
1 TRY48.96740 KRW
5 TRY244.83700 KRW
10 TRY489.67400 KRW
20 TRY979.34800 KRW
50 TRY2448.37000 KRW
100 TRY4896.74000 KRW
250 TRY12241.85000 KRW
500 TRY24483.70000 KRW
1000 TRY48967.40000 KRW
2000 TRY97934.80000 KRW
5000 TRY244837.00000 KRW
10000 TRY489674.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkish Lira
1 KRW0.02042 TRY
5 KRW0.10211 TRY
10 KRW0.20422 TRY
20 KRW0.40843 TRY
50 KRW1.02109 TRY
100 KRW2.04217 TRY
250 KRW5.10543 TRY
500 KRW10.21085 TRY
1000 KRW20.42170 TRY
2000 KRW40.84340 TRY
5000 KRW102.10850 TRY
10000 KRW204.21700 TRY