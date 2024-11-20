Brazilian reais to South Korean wons today

Convert BRL to KRW at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ₩240.8 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:41
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KRW
1 BRL to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High246.8170246.8790
Low235.0650235.0650
Average241.3251241.0396
Change-0.56%0.46%
View full history

1 BRL to KRW stats

The performance of BRL to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 246.8170 and a 30 day low of 235.0650. This means the 30 day average was 241.3251. The change for BRL to KRW was -0.56.

The performance of BRL to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 246.8790 and a 90 day low of 235.0650. This means the 90 day average was 241.0396. The change for BRL to KRW was 0.46.

Track market ratesView BRL to KRW chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3531.4781.6230.93621.316
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0441.7711.9441.12125.536
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.131
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / South Korean Won
1 BRL240.76500 KRW
5 BRL1,203.82500 KRW
10 BRL2,407.65000 KRW
20 BRL4,815.30000 KRW
50 BRL12,038.25000 KRW
100 BRL24,076.50000 KRW
250 BRL60,191.25000 KRW
500 BRL120,382.50000 KRW
1000 BRL240,765.00000 KRW
2000 BRL481,530.00000 KRW
5000 BRL1,203,825.00000 KRW
10000 BRL2,407,650.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Brazilian Real
1 KRW0.00415 BRL
5 KRW0.02077 BRL
10 KRW0.04153 BRL
20 KRW0.08307 BRL
50 KRW0.20767 BRL
100 KRW0.41534 BRL
250 KRW1.03836 BRL
500 KRW2.07671 BRL
1000 KRW4.15343 BRL
2000 KRW8.30686 BRL
5000 KRW20.76715 BRL
10000 KRW41.53430 BRL
20000 KRW83.06860 BRL
30000 KRW124.60290 BRL
40000 KRW166.13720 BRL
50000 KRW207.67150 BRL