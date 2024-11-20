Hong Kong dollars to South Korean wons today

Convert HKD to KRW at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₩179.1 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:02
HKD to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 HKD to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High181.0530181.0530
Low176.7400168.5470
Average178.5819174.0466
Change1.05%4.17%
1 HKD to KRW stats

The performance of HKD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 181.0530 and a 30 day low of 176.7400. This means the 30 day average was 178.5819. The change for HKD to KRW was 1.05.

The performance of HKD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 181.0530 and a 90 day low of 168.5470. This means the 90 day average was 174.0466. The change for HKD to KRW was 4.17.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / South Korean Won
100 HKD17,905.50000 KRW
200 HKD35,811.00000 KRW
300 HKD53,716.50000 KRW
500 HKD89,527.50000 KRW
1000 HKD179,055.00000 KRW
2000 HKD358,110.00000 KRW
2500 HKD447,637.50000 KRW
3000 HKD537,165.00000 KRW
4000 HKD716,220.00000 KRW
5000 HKD895,275.00000 KRW
10000 HKD1,790,550.00000 KRW
20000 HKD3,581,100.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KRW0.00558 HKD
5 KRW0.02792 HKD
10 KRW0.05585 HKD
20 KRW0.11170 HKD
50 KRW0.27924 HKD
100 KRW0.55849 HKD
250 KRW1.39622 HKD
500 KRW2.79243 HKD
1000 KRW5.58486 HKD
2000 KRW11.16972 HKD
5000 KRW27.92430 HKD
10000 KRW55.84860 HKD
20000 KRW111.69720 HKD
30000 KRW167.54580 HKD
40000 KRW223.39440 HKD
50000 KRW279.24300 HKD