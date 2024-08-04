Turkish liras to South Korean wons today

Convert TRY to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
40,869 krw

TL1.000 TRY = ₩40.87 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:54
TRY to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High42.281342.9590
Low40.871840.8718
Average41.838642.1732
Change-3.18%-2.55%
1 TRY to KRW stats

The performance of TRY to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.2813 and a 30 day low of 40.8718. This means the 30 day average was 41.8386. The change for TRY to KRW was -3.18.

The performance of TRY to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 42.9590 and a 90 day low of 40.8718. This means the 90 day average was 42.1732. The change for TRY to KRW was -2.55.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.711.3883.67348.692
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3271.5154.00753.123
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0441.7754.69762.265
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South Korean Won
1 TRY40.86940 KRW
5 TRY204.34700 KRW
10 TRY408.69400 KRW
20 TRY817.38800 KRW
50 TRY2,043.47000 KRW
100 TRY4,086.94000 KRW
250 TRY10,217.35000 KRW
500 TRY20,434.70000 KRW
1000 TRY40,869.40000 KRW
2000 TRY81,738.80000 KRW
5000 TRY204,347.00000 KRW
10000 TRY408,694.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkish Lira
1 KRW0.02447 TRY
5 KRW0.12234 TRY
10 KRW0.24468 TRY
20 KRW0.48936 TRY
50 KRW1.22341 TRY
100 KRW2.44682 TRY
250 KRW6.11705 TRY
500 KRW12.23410 TRY
1000 KRW24.46820 TRY
2000 KRW48.93640 TRY
5000 KRW122.34100 TRY
10000 KRW244.68200 TRY
20000 KRW489.36400 TRY
30000 KRW734.04600 TRY
40000 KRW978.72800 TRY
50000 KRW1,223.41000 TRY