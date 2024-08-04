Turkish liras to South Korean wons today
Convert TRY to KRW
|1 TRY to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|42.2813
|42.9590
|Low
|40.8718
|40.8718
|Average
|41.8386
|42.1732
|Change
|-3.18%
|-2.55%
|View full history
1 TRY to KRW stats
The performance of TRY to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.2813 and a 30 day low of 40.8718. This means the 30 day average was 41.8386. The change for TRY to KRW was -3.18.
The performance of TRY to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 42.9590 and a 90 day low of 40.8718. This means the 90 day average was 42.1732. The change for TRY to KRW was -2.55.
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South Korean Won
|1 TRY
|40.86940 KRW
|5 TRY
|204.34700 KRW
|10 TRY
|408.69400 KRW
|20 TRY
|817.38800 KRW
|50 TRY
|2,043.47000 KRW
|100 TRY
|4,086.94000 KRW
|250 TRY
|10,217.35000 KRW
|500 TRY
|20,434.70000 KRW
|1000 TRY
|40,869.40000 KRW
|2000 TRY
|81,738.80000 KRW
|5000 TRY
|204,347.00000 KRW
|10000 TRY
|408,694.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkish Lira
|1 KRW
|0.02447 TRY
|5 KRW
|0.12234 TRY
|10 KRW
|0.24468 TRY
|20 KRW
|0.48936 TRY
|50 KRW
|1.22341 TRY
|100 KRW
|2.44682 TRY
|250 KRW
|6.11705 TRY
|500 KRW
|12.23410 TRY
|1000 KRW
|24.46820 TRY
|2000 KRW
|48.93640 TRY
|5000 KRW
|122.34100 TRY
|10000 KRW
|244.68200 TRY
|20000 KRW
|489.36400 TRY
|30000 KRW
|734.04600 TRY
|40000 KRW
|978.72800 TRY
|50000 KRW
|1,223.41000 TRY