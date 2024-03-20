Hong Kong dollars to South Korean wons today

Convert HKD to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
170,993 krw

1.000 HKD = 171.0 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:56
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / South Korean Won
100 HKD17,099.30000 KRW
200 HKD34,198.60000 KRW
300 HKD51,297.90000 KRW
500 HKD85,496.50000 KRW
1000 HKD170,993.00000 KRW
2000 HKD341,986.00000 KRW
2500 HKD427,482.50000 KRW
3000 HKD512,979.00000 KRW
4000 HKD683,972.00000 KRW
5000 HKD854,965.00000 KRW
10000 HKD1,709,930.00000 KRW
20000 HKD3,419,860.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KRW0.00585 HKD
5 KRW0.02924 HKD
10 KRW0.05848 HKD
20 KRW0.11696 HKD
50 KRW0.29241 HKD
100 KRW0.58482 HKD
250 KRW1.46205 HKD
500 KRW2.92411 HKD
1000 KRW5.84821 HKD
2000 KRW11.69642 HKD
5000 KRW29.24105 HKD
10000 KRW58.48210 HKD