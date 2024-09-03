Singapore dollars to South Korean wons today
Convert SGD to KRW at the real exchange rate
SGD to KRW conversion chart
1 SGD = 1,024.71000 KRW
0
|1 SGD to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1,037.3200
|1,037.3200
|Low
|1,017.5200
|1,015.0000
|Average
|1,026.3423
|1,025.1179
|Change
|0.05%
|0.84%
|View full history
1 SGD to KRW stats
The performance of SGD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,037.3200 and a 30 day low of 1,017.5200. This means the 30 day average was 1,026.3423. The change for SGD to KRW was 0.05.
The performance of SGD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,037.3200 and a 90 day low of 1,015.0000. This means the 90 day average was 1,025.1179. The change for SGD to KRW was 0.84.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 SGD
|1,024.71000 KRW
|5 SGD
|5,123.55000 KRW
|10 SGD
|10,247.10000 KRW
|20 SGD
|20,494.20000 KRW
|50 SGD
|51,235.50000 KRW
|100 SGD
|102,471.00000 KRW
|250 SGD
|256,177.50000 KRW
|500 SGD
|512,355.00000 KRW
|1000 SGD
|1,024,710.00000 KRW
|2000 SGD
|2,049,420.00000 KRW
|5000 SGD
|5,123,550.00000 KRW
|10000 SGD
|10,247,100.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Singapore Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.00098 SGD
|5 KRW
|0.00488 SGD
|10 KRW
|0.00976 SGD
|20 KRW
|0.01952 SGD
|50 KRW
|0.04879 SGD
|100 KRW
|0.09759 SGD
|250 KRW
|0.24397 SGD
|500 KRW
|0.48794 SGD
|1000 KRW
|0.97589 SGD
|2000 KRW
|1.95177 SGD
|5000 KRW
|4.87944 SGD
|10000 KRW
|9.75887 SGD
|20000 KRW
|19.51774 SGD
|30000 KRW
|29.27661 SGD
|40000 KRW
|39.03548 SGD
|50000 KRW
|48.79435 SGD