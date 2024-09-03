Singapore dollar to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to South Korean wons is currently 1,024.710 today, reflecting a 0.266% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.479% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1,026.470 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1,019.810 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.359% decrease in value.