Indonesian rupiahs to South Korean wons today

Convert IDR to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
84,750 krw

1.000 IDR = 0.08475 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:13
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.1010.9171.341.5221.350.7837.823
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.094
1 EUR1.0990.61711.4611.6591.4720.8548.531
1 SGD0.74662.0060.68411.1351.0070.5845.837

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / South Korean Won
1 IDR0.08475 KRW
5 IDR0.42375 KRW
10 IDR0.84750 KRW
20 IDR1.69499 KRW
50 IDR4.23748 KRW
100 IDR8.47496 KRW
250 IDR21.18740 KRW
500 IDR42.37480 KRW
1000 IDR84.74960 KRW
2000 IDR169.49920 KRW
5000 IDR423.74800 KRW
10000 IDR847.49600 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KRW11.79950 IDR
5 KRW58.99750 IDR
10 KRW117.99500 IDR
20 KRW235.99000 IDR
50 KRW589.97500 IDR
100 KRW1,179.95000 IDR
250 KRW2,949.87500 IDR
500 KRW5,899.75000 IDR
1000 KRW11,799.50000 IDR
2000 KRW23,599.00000 IDR
5000 KRW58,997.50000 IDR
10000 KRW117,995.00000 IDR