2,000 Indonesian rupiahs to South Korean wons

Convert IDR to KRW at the real exchange rate

2,000 idr
173 krw

Rp1.000 IDR = ₩0.08632 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
Wise

IDR to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 IDR to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08700.0870
Low0.08380.0838
Average0.08590.0852
Change2.98%2.63%
1 IDR to KRW stats

The performance of IDR to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0870 and a 30 day low of 0.0838. This means the 30 day average was 0.0859. The change for IDR to KRW was 2.98.

The performance of IDR to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0870 and a 90 day low of 0.0838. This means the 90 day average was 0.0852. The change for IDR to KRW was 2.63.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / South Korean Won
1 IDR0.08632 KRW
5 IDR0.43159 KRW
10 IDR0.86319 KRW
20 IDR1.72638 KRW
50 IDR4.31594 KRW
100 IDR8.63188 KRW
250 IDR21.57970 KRW
500 IDR43.15940 KRW
1000 IDR86.31880 KRW
2000 IDR172.63760 KRW
5000 IDR431.59400 KRW
10000 IDR863.18800 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KRW11.58500 IDR
5 KRW57.92500 IDR
10 KRW115.85000 IDR
20 KRW231.70000 IDR
50 KRW579.25000 IDR
100 KRW1,158.50000 IDR
250 KRW2,896.25000 IDR
500 KRW5,792.50000 IDR
1000 KRW11,585.00000 IDR
2000 KRW23,170.00000 IDR
5000 KRW57,925.00000 IDR
10000 KRW115,850.00000 IDR
20000 KRW231,700.00000 IDR
30000 KRW347,550.00000 IDR
40000 KRW463,400.00000 IDR
50000 KRW579,250.00000 IDR