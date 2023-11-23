1 thousand Australian dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert AUD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
2,448.74 pen

1.00000 AUD = 2.44874 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:46
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.089390.75451.491091.662930.9622518.7299
1 GBP1.1469211.24935104.0891.710171.907261.1036221.4818
1 USD0.918050.800416183.31451.368851.52660.883417.1944
1 INR0.01101870.009607170.012002710.01642990.01832340.01060320.206379

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Australian dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AUD2.44874 PEN
5 AUD12.24370 PEN
10 AUD24.48740 PEN
20 AUD48.97480 PEN
50 AUD122.43700 PEN
100 AUD244.87400 PEN
250 AUD612.18500 PEN
500 AUD1224.37000 PEN
1000 AUD2448.74000 PEN
2000 AUD4897.48000 PEN
5000 AUD12243.70000 PEN
10000 AUD24487.40000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Australian Dollar
1 PEN0.40837 AUD
5 PEN2.04187 AUD
10 PEN4.08373 AUD
20 PEN8.16746 AUD
50 PEN20.41865 AUD
100 PEN40.83730 AUD
250 PEN102.09325 AUD
500 PEN204.18650 AUD
1000 PEN408.37300 AUD
2000 PEN816.74600 AUD
5000 PEN2041.86500 AUD
10000 PEN4083.73000 AUD