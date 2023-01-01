20 Chinese yuan rmb to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert CNY to PEN at the real exchange rate

20 cny
10.44 pen

1.00000 CNY = 0.52215 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CNY0.52215 PEN
5 CNY2.61073 PEN
10 CNY5.22146 PEN
20 CNY10.44292 PEN
50 CNY26.10730 PEN
100 CNY52.21460 PEN
250 CNY130.53650 PEN
500 CNY261.07300 PEN
1000 CNY522.14600 PEN
2000 CNY1044.29200 PEN
5000 CNY2610.73000 PEN
10000 CNY5221.46000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PEN1.91517 CNY
5 PEN9.57585 CNY
10 PEN19.15170 CNY
20 PEN38.30340 CNY
50 PEN95.75850 CNY
100 PEN191.51700 CNY
250 PEN478.79250 CNY
500 PEN957.58500 CNY
1000 PEN1915.17000 CNY
2000 PEN3830.34000 CNY
5000 PEN9575.85000 CNY
10000 PEN19151.70000 CNY