1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert PEN to CNY at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ¥1.896 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:13
PEN to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 PEN to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.89901.9406
Low1.86691.8644
Average1.88541.8956
Change1.53%-2.15%
1 PEN to CNY stats

The performance of PEN to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8990 and a 30 day low of 1.8669. This means the 30 day average was 1.8854. The change for PEN to CNY was 1.53.

The performance of PEN to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9406 and a 90 day low of 1.8644. This means the 90 day average was 1.8956. The change for PEN to CNY was -2.15.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PEN1.89551 CNY
5 PEN9.47755 CNY
10 PEN18.95510 CNY
20 PEN37.91020 CNY
50 PEN94.77550 CNY
100 PEN189.55100 CNY
250 PEN473.87750 CNY
500 PEN947.75500 CNY
1000 PEN1,895.51000 CNY
2000 PEN3,791.02000 CNY
5000 PEN9,477.55000 CNY
10000 PEN18,955.10000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CNY0.52756 PEN
5 CNY2.63780 PEN
10 CNY5.27561 PEN
20 CNY10.55122 PEN
50 CNY26.37805 PEN
100 CNY52.75610 PEN
250 CNY131.89025 PEN
500 CNY263.78050 PEN
1000 CNY527.56100 PEN
2000 CNY1,055.12200 PEN
5000 CNY2,637.80500 PEN
10000 CNY5,275.61000 PEN