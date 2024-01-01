Zambian kwacha to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert ZMW to PEN at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = S/.0.1371 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ZMW to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 ZMW to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14180.1444
Low0.13710.1371
Average0.13970.1415
Change-2.73%-4.01%
View full history

1 ZMW to PEN stats

The performance of ZMW to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1418 and a 30 day low of 0.1371. This means the 30 day average was 0.1397. The change for ZMW to PEN was -2.73.

The performance of ZMW to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1444 and a 90 day low of 0.1371. This means the 90 day average was 0.1415. The change for ZMW to PEN was -4.01.

Track market ratesView ZMW to PEN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9541.3971.3471.53684.4930.79418.127
1 EUR1.04811.4631.4111.60988.5280.83218.992
1 CAD0.7160.68310.9641.160.4930.56812.978
1 SGD0.7430.7091.03711.14162.7450.5913.461

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ZMW0.13707 PEN
5 ZMW0.68534 PEN
10 ZMW1.37067 PEN
20 ZMW2.74134 PEN
50 ZMW6.85335 PEN
100 ZMW13.70670 PEN
250 ZMW34.26675 PEN
500 ZMW68.53350 PEN
1000 ZMW137.06700 PEN
2000 ZMW274.13400 PEN
5000 ZMW685.33500 PEN
10000 ZMW1,370.67000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / ZMW
1 PEN7.29570 ZMW
5 PEN36.47850 ZMW
10 PEN72.95700 ZMW
20 PEN145.91400 ZMW
50 PEN364.78500 ZMW
100 PEN729.57000 ZMW
250 PEN1,823.92500 ZMW
500 PEN3,647.85000 ZMW
1000 PEN7,295.70000 ZMW
2000 PEN14,591.40000 ZMW
5000 PEN36,478.50000 ZMW
10000 PEN72,957.00000 ZMW