20 Zambian kwacha to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert ZMW to PEN at the real exchange rate

20 zmw
2.85 pen

1.00000 ZMW = 0.14261 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.912651.335751.328651.4908783.11550.78465218.5998
1 EUR1.095711.463581.45581.6335491.06970.85976520.3798
1 CAD0.7486430.68325610.9946851.1161362.22380.58742413.9246
1 SGD0.7526440.6869071.0053411.1220962.55640.59056413.999

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ZMW0.14261 PEN
5 ZMW0.71305 PEN
10 ZMW1.42610 PEN
20 ZMW2.85220 PEN
50 ZMW7.13050 PEN
100 ZMW14.26100 PEN
250 ZMW35.65250 PEN
500 ZMW71.30500 PEN
1000 ZMW142.61000 PEN
2000 ZMW285.22000 PEN
5000 ZMW713.05000 PEN
10000 ZMW1426.10000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / ZMW
1 PEN7.01213 ZMW
5 PEN35.06065 ZMW
10 PEN70.12130 ZMW
20 PEN140.24260 ZMW
50 PEN350.60650 ZMW
100 PEN701.21300 ZMW
250 PEN1753.03250 ZMW
500 PEN3506.06500 ZMW
1000 PEN7012.13000 ZMW
2000 PEN14024.26000 ZMW
5000 PEN35060.65000 ZMW
10000 PEN70121.30000 ZMW