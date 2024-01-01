Convert ZMW to OMR at the real exchange rate

Zambian kwacha to Omani rials today

1,000 zmw
14.856 omr

ZK1.000 ZMW = ر.ع.0.01486 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9361.371.3581.50483.5670.79218.162
1 EUR1.06911.4641.4511.60789.30.84719.408
1 CAD0.730.68310.9911.09860.980.57813.253
1 SGD0.7360.6891.00911.10761.530.58313.373

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Omani Rial
1 ZMW0.01486 OMR
5 ZMW0.07428 OMR
10 ZMW0.14856 OMR
20 ZMW0.29711 OMR
50 ZMW0.74278 OMR
100 ZMW1.48555 OMR
250 ZMW3.71388 OMR
500 ZMW7.42775 OMR
1000 ZMW14.85550 OMR
2000 ZMW29.71100 OMR
5000 ZMW74.27750 OMR
10000 ZMW148.55500 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / ZMW
1 OMR67.31520 ZMW
5 OMR336.57600 ZMW
10 OMR673.15200 ZMW
20 OMR1,346.30400 ZMW
50 OMR3,365.76000 ZMW
100 OMR6,731.52000 ZMW
250 OMR16,828.80000 ZMW
500 OMR33,657.60000 ZMW
1000 OMR67,315.20000 ZMW
2000 OMR134,630.40000 ZMW
5000 OMR336,576.00000 ZMW
10000 OMR673,152.00000 ZMW