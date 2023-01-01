Zambian kwacha to Omani rials today

Convert ZMW to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 zmw
16.487 omr

1.00000 ZMW = 0.01649 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.087190.57121.493021.66350.962518.7034
1 GBP1.1469211.24675103.8721.712291.90781.1039121.4502
1 USD0.919850.802085183.31451.37341.530220.885417.2049
1 INR0.0110410.00962720.012002710.01648450.01836680.01062720.206505

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Omani Rial
1 ZMW0.01649 OMR
5 ZMW0.08243 OMR
10 ZMW0.16487 OMR
20 ZMW0.32973 OMR
50 ZMW0.82433 OMR
100 ZMW1.64865 OMR
250 ZMW4.12162 OMR
500 ZMW8.24325 OMR
1000 ZMW16.48650 OMR
2000 ZMW32.97300 OMR
5000 ZMW82.43250 OMR
10000 ZMW164.86500 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / ZMW
1 OMR60.65560 ZMW
5 OMR303.27800 ZMW
10 OMR606.55600 ZMW
20 OMR1213.11200 ZMW
50 OMR3032.78000 ZMW
100 OMR6065.56000 ZMW
250 OMR15163.90000 ZMW
500 OMR30327.80000 ZMW
1000 OMR60655.60000 ZMW
2000 OMR121311.20000 ZMW
5000 OMR303278.00000 ZMW
10000 OMR606556.00000 ZMW