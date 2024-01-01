Swedish kronor to Omani rials today

Convert SEK to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
37.352 omr

kr1.000 SEK = ر.ع.0.03735 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:55
SEK to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

OMR
1 SEK to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03790.0379
Low0.03630.0355
Average0.03710.0366
Change2.76%0.80%
1 SEK to OMR stats

The performance of SEK to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0379 and a 30 day low of 0.0363. This means the 30 day average was 0.0371. The change for SEK to OMR was 2.76.

The performance of SEK to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0379 and a 90 day low of 0.0355. This means the 90 day average was 0.0366. The change for SEK to OMR was 0.80.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Omani Rial
1 SEK0.03735 OMR
5 SEK0.18676 OMR
10 SEK0.37352 OMR
20 SEK0.74704 OMR
50 SEK1.86759 OMR
100 SEK3.73518 OMR
250 SEK9.33795 OMR
500 SEK18.67590 OMR
1000 SEK37.35180 OMR
2000 SEK74.70360 OMR
5000 SEK186.75900 OMR
10000 SEK373.51800 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Swedish Krona
1 OMR26.77250 SEK
5 OMR133.86250 SEK
10 OMR267.72500 SEK
20 OMR535.45000 SEK
50 OMR1,338.62500 SEK
100 OMR2,677.25000 SEK
250 OMR6,693.12500 SEK
500 OMR13,386.25000 SEK
1000 OMR26,772.50000 SEK
2000 OMR53,545.00000 SEK
5000 OMR133,862.50000 SEK
10000 OMR267,725.00000 SEK