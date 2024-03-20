Euros to Omani rials today

1,000 eur
418.364 omr

1.000 EUR = 0.4184 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Conversion rates Euro / Omani Rial
1 EUR0.41836 OMR
5 EUR2.09182 OMR
10 EUR4.18364 OMR
20 EUR8.36728 OMR
50 EUR20.91820 OMR
100 EUR41.83640 OMR
250 EUR104.59100 OMR
500 EUR209.18200 OMR
1000 EUR418.36400 OMR
2000 EUR836.72800 OMR
5000 EUR2,091.82000 OMR
10000 EUR4,183.64000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Euro
1 OMR2.39026 EUR
5 OMR11.95130 EUR
10 OMR23.90260 EUR
20 OMR47.80520 EUR
50 OMR119.51300 EUR
100 OMR239.02600 EUR
250 OMR597.56500 EUR
500 OMR1,195.13000 EUR
1000 OMR2,390.26000 EUR
2000 OMR4,780.52000 EUR
5000 OMR11,951.30000 EUR
10000 OMR23,902.60000 EUR