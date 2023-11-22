1 thousand Euros to Omani rials

Convert EUR to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
419.700 omr

1.00000 EUR = 0.41970 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Conversion rates Euro / Omani Rial
1 EUR0.41970 OMR
5 EUR2.09850 OMR
10 EUR4.19700 OMR
20 EUR8.39400 OMR
50 EUR20.98500 OMR
100 EUR41.97000 OMR
250 EUR104.92500 OMR
500 EUR209.85000 OMR
1000 EUR419.70000 OMR
2000 EUR839.40000 OMR
5000 EUR2098.50000 OMR
10000 EUR4197.00000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Euro
1 OMR2.38266 EUR
5 OMR11.91330 EUR
10 OMR23.82660 EUR
20 OMR47.65320 EUR
50 OMR119.13300 EUR
100 OMR238.26600 EUR
250 OMR595.66500 EUR
500 OMR1191.33000 EUR
1000 OMR2382.66000 EUR
2000 OMR4765.32000 EUR
5000 OMR11913.30000 EUR
10000 OMR23826.60000 EUR