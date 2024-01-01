Chinese yuan rmb to Omani rials today

Convert CNY to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
53.486 omr

1.000 CNY = 0.05349 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:42
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Omani Rial
1 CNY0.05349 OMR
5 CNY0.26743 OMR
10 CNY0.53486 OMR
20 CNY1.06972 OMR
50 CNY2.67430 OMR
100 CNY5.34859 OMR
250 CNY13.37148 OMR
500 CNY26.74295 OMR
1000 CNY53.48590 OMR
2000 CNY106.97180 OMR
5000 CNY267.42950 OMR
10000 CNY534.85900 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 OMR18.69650 CNY
5 OMR93.48250 CNY
10 OMR186.96500 CNY
20 OMR373.93000 CNY
50 OMR934.82500 CNY
100 OMR1,869.65000 CNY
250 OMR4,674.12500 CNY
500 OMR9,348.25000 CNY
1000 OMR18,696.50000 CNY
2000 OMR37,393.00000 CNY
5000 OMR93,482.50000 CNY
10000 OMR186,965.00000 CNY