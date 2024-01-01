Israeli new sheqels to Omani rials today

Convert ILS to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
105.532 omr

1.000 ILS = 0.1055 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Omani Rial
1 ILS0.10553 OMR
5 ILS0.52766 OMR
10 ILS1.05532 OMR
20 ILS2.11064 OMR
50 ILS5.27660 OMR
100 ILS10.55320 OMR
250 ILS26.38300 OMR
500 ILS52.76600 OMR
1000 ILS105.53200 OMR
2000 ILS211.06400 OMR
5000 ILS527.66000 OMR
10000 ILS1,055.32000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Israeli New Sheqel
1 OMR9.47580 ILS
5 OMR47.37900 ILS
10 OMR94.75800 ILS
20 OMR189.51600 ILS
50 OMR473.79000 ILS
100 OMR947.58000 ILS
250 OMR2,368.95000 ILS
500 OMR4,737.90000 ILS
1000 OMR9,475.80000 ILS
2000 OMR18,951.60000 ILS
5000 OMR47,379.00000 ILS
10000 OMR94,758.00000 ILS