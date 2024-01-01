Danish kroner to Omani rials today

Convert DKK to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
56.008 omr

1.000 DKK = 0.05601 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2571.4731.6630.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7071.7251.9471.13221.386
1 USD0.9220.787183.1981.3581.5330.89116.832
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Omani Rial
1 DKK0.05601 OMR
5 DKK0.28004 OMR
10 DKK0.56008 OMR
20 DKK1.12015 OMR
50 DKK2.80039 OMR
100 DKK5.60077 OMR
250 DKK14.00193 OMR
500 DKK28.00385 OMR
1000 DKK56.00770 OMR
2000 DKK112.01540 OMR
5000 DKK280.03850 OMR
10000 DKK560.07700 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Danish Krone
1 OMR17.85470 DKK
5 OMR89.27350 DKK
10 OMR178.54700 DKK
20 OMR357.09400 DKK
50 OMR892.73500 DKK
100 OMR1,785.47000 DKK
250 OMR4,463.67500 DKK
500 OMR8,927.35000 DKK
1000 OMR17,854.70000 DKK
2000 OMR35,709.40000 DKK
5000 OMR89,273.50000 DKK
10000 OMR178,547.00000 DKK