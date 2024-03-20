Hong Kong dollars to Omani rials today

Convert HKD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
49.266 omr

1.000 HKD = 0.04927 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Omani Rial
100 HKD4.92663 OMR
200 HKD9.85326 OMR
300 HKD14.77989 OMR
500 HKD24.63315 OMR
1000 HKD49.26630 OMR
2000 HKD98.53260 OMR
2500 HKD123.16575 OMR
3000 HKD147.79890 OMR
4000 HKD197.06520 OMR
5000 HKD246.33150 OMR
10000 HKD492.66300 OMR
20000 HKD985.32600 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Hong Kong Dollar
1 OMR20.29780 HKD
5 OMR101.48900 HKD
10 OMR202.97800 HKD
20 OMR405.95600 HKD
50 OMR1,014.89000 HKD
100 OMR2,029.78000 HKD
250 OMR5,074.45000 HKD
500 OMR10,148.90000 HKD
1000 OMR20,297.80000 HKD
2000 OMR40,595.60000 HKD
5000 OMR101,489.00000 HKD
10000 OMR202,978.00000 HKD