홍콩 달러 → 오만 리알

실제 환율로 HKD → OMR 변환

1,000 hkd
49.222 omr

1.00000 HKD = 0.04922 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:29
상위 통화

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.158450.78331.329351.487980.910751.33683.0052
1 CNY0.13969510.1094230.1857040.2078640.1272330.18663311.5954
1 GBP1.276659.1388411.697111.899641.162731.7056105.969
1 SGD0.7522475.384920.58923511.119330.6851381.00562.4404

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다.

환율 홍콩 달러 / 오만 리알
100 HKD4.92215 OMR
200 HKD9.84430 OMR
300 HKD14.76645 OMR
500 HKD24.61075 OMR
1000 HKD49.22150 OMR
2000 HKD98.44300 OMR
2500 HKD123.05375 OMR
3000 HKD147.66450 OMR
4000 HKD196.88600 OMR
5000 HKD246.10750 OMR
10000 HKD492.21500 OMR
20000 HKD984.43000 OMR
환율 오만 리알 / 홍콩 달러
1 OMR20.31630 HKD
5 OMR101.58150 HKD
10 OMR203.16300 HKD
20 OMR406.32600 HKD
50 OMR1015.81500 HKD
100 OMR2031.63000 HKD
250 OMR5079.07500 HKD
500 OMR10158.15000 HKD
1000 OMR20316.30000 HKD
2000 OMR40632.60000 HKD
5000 OMR101581.50000 HKD
10000 OMR203163.00000 HKD