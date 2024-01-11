뉴질랜드 달러 → 오만 리알

실제 환율로 NZD → OMR 변환

1,000 nzd
238.721 omr

1.00000 NZD = 0.23872 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
Wise

상위 통화

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.503190.7872470.9138583.0811.344150.85585146.135
1 AUD0.6652510.5237160.60795155.26960.8941960.56935497.2163
1 GBP1.270251.9094311.16081105.5341.707411.08715185.628
1 EUR1.094251.644870.861465190.91141.470840.936545159.915

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 오만 리알
1 NZD0.23872 OMR
5 NZD1.19361 OMR
10 NZD2.38721 OMR
20 NZD4.77442 OMR
50 NZD11.93605 OMR
100 NZD23.87210 OMR
250 NZD59.68025 OMR
500 NZD119.36050 OMR
1000 NZD238.72100 OMR
2000 NZD477.44200 OMR
5000 NZD1193.60500 OMR
10000 NZD2387.21000 OMR
환율 오만 리알 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 OMR4.18899 NZD
5 OMR20.94495 NZD
10 OMR41.88990 NZD
20 OMR83.77980 NZD
50 OMR209.44950 NZD
100 OMR418.89900 NZD
250 OMR1047.24750 NZD
500 OMR2094.49500 NZD
1000 OMR4188.99000 NZD
2000 OMR8377.98000 NZD
5000 OMR20944.95000 NZD
10000 OMR41889.90000 NZD